Margaret Veronica “Ronnie” Swann Hawkins, 86, departed this life on March 18, 2019 at her home. Ronnie truly leaves fond memories of her warm spirit and kind heart.

Ronnie was born October 1, 1932 to the late George Walter Swann and Mary Ollie Proctor Swann. She was a lifelong member of St. Peters Catholic Church and was educated in the Charles County Public School System.

She loved entertaining at her home. You were always welcome.

She leaves to cherish her brother, Bernard Swann; her loving children: sons: Roland “Binky” Walls, Jerry “Winky”, Warren “Cubby” (Cynthia), Rydell (Crystal), and Ward “Wally” Hawkins and her treasured grandchild, Timmy. Daughters: Dale, Dolores “Debbie” and Linda Hawkins, Diane Estep (Edwin) and cherished God-daughter, LaJuan Lyles. Grandchildren: Tineisha, Tiara, Ciara, Malik, Candice, Duane, Marinda, Doral, Justin and Jamar. A host of great-grandchildren. God-sons: Larry “Dicky” Pickeral, Clayton “Jacky” Dade, Jr.; God-daughter, Tammy Montgomery; and her beloved relative and friend, Fern Brown. She also leaves to mourn a multitude of family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis “Butch” Hawkins; daughter, Ann Diggs; and granddaughter, Shaneka Hawkins.

A visitation for Ronnie will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9AM until her Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.