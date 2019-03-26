POFC Michael Peter “Mike” “Ski” Kocinski, Sr., USN (Ret.), 67

Petty Officer First Class Michael Peter “Mike” “Ski” Kocinski, Sr., USN (Ret.), 67, of Great Mills, MD passed away on March 19, 2019 suddenly at his home.

Mike was born on June 18, 1951 in New York City, New York to Rose Rudyk and the late Jerzy Kocinski.

In 1970 Mike enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his retirement in 1992. During his service he earned numerous awards and medals. He was employed as a dedicated Avionics Technician for the past 15 years with DynCorp. On June 10, 1972 he married his beloved wife, Elizabeth “Peggy” McMillian in Ridgecrest, CA. Together they have celebrated over 46 wonderful years of marriage.

Mike enjoyed traveling the world, and cruising the Caribbean. He was an avid reader of mysteries and spy adventures, one of his favorite authors being Tom Clancy. He was a member of the Lexington Park Rescue Squad from 2007-2015. Mike loved to be out on the water, fishing and crabbing. He was a very handy man to have around if you needed any assistance. He was a wood-worker, welder and amateur automotive mechanic. If Mike couldn’t fix it he had the equipment for you to use as he collected tools. He was a history buff. Mike was a great friend and will be missed by all. His wife, children and grandchildren were his greatest blessings in his life and he loved every moment he was able to spend with them.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is also survived by his children: Michael Peter Kocinski, Jr. (Danielle) of Leonardtown, MD, Ilo J. Richardson (Orrin) of Easton, MD and Victoria Kocinski of Lexington Park, MD, two grandchildren, Nicolina I. Kocinski of Farmville, VA and Alexander Paul Richardson of Easton, MD and many cousins and extended family.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Chapel and Graveside Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Park Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.