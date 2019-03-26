Captain James Andrew Andes, Sr., USMC (Ret.), 82, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on March 14, 2019 in Virginia.

Born on June 12, 1936, in Hoboken, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Frank Frederick Andes and the late Yolanda Scioscia Andes.

Jim proudly joined the United States Marine Corps in July 1955 and served his country during both peace and wartime. Jim was a proud American and spent his life devoting his expertise in aviation to protect his country. During his enlistment, he received several awards and commendations before reaching the rank of captain and retiring to continue his career in military support. Jim was the resident expert to everything related to the F/A-18 Technical Directive (TD) development, processing and policies. He supported the United States Navy (USN), and the F/A-18 program for 33 years and was sought out by many for his knowledge and advice. He was highly respected by all in his profession.

Jim enjoyed fishing on a nice day as long as it didn’t interfere with his favored Baltimore Orioles schedule. He spent many days rooting for his favorite baseball team. Jim also spent hours working on woodworking and he completed several projects his family and friends will cherish always. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many family and friends. Jim was a Calvert Hall Alumni.

James is survived by his children James, Jr. and Kaye Andes of Charlotte, NC, William and Barbara Andes of Mechanicsville, MD, Thomas and Cheryl Steinhice of Leesburg, VA, Margaret Reid of Arnold, MD, Tina and Victor Tate of Aldie, VA, Mary Ann Steinhice of Dundalk, MD and Lynn Martin of Pasadena, MD. Also surviving are his brothers, Frank Andes (his twin) of PA, William Andes of PA, and his sister, Evelyn Cavanaugh of MD; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Elizabeth Andes, daughter Barbara Raymond, sister Delores Klein and brother, Thomas Andes.

Interment with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

