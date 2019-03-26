Patricia Jean ”Patty” Burch Fisher, 70, died Friday, March 22, 2019 in Mechanicsville, MD, surrounded by her children at the home she once shared with the love of her life, Gregory Thomas Fisher who preceded her in death a few short years ago and who she has missed greatly during this time.

Patty was born in La Plata, Maryland on November 17, 1948 to the late James Clement Burch and Ruth Delma Burch (née Davis). She was also preceded in death by her step mother, Mary Elizabeth Burch (née Norris).

Patty was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, known to all of her grandchildren as “MomMom”. She took great joy in each opportunity to be surrounded by her loved ones from holidays to impromptu gatherings at her house at the top of the hill. She was beloved by her great grandchildren who ran excitedly to the gumball machine she kept full of jelly beans and played in the village of tiny houses in her front yard. She was beloved by everyone she met and let each and every person know that they mattered to her.

Patty was known for always having a kind word for anyone and a tender heart. She loved and cared for all living creatures, including the many cats she fostered and raised, the birds she fed and watched regularly from her window, and even the deer who frequented her property to receive treats. She had a love of music and a talent for making her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren many wonderful meals in her home.

She was a unique and irreplaceable soul who leaves behind a void that seems unimaginable, but also leaves a much greater legacy of love and memories to all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, DeDe Pullen (Jeff) of Mechanicsville, MD, Becky Marek (Dave) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Dickie Hammett III of California, MD, Margo Fisher Antonio (Eddie) of Navarre, FL, and Valerie Fisher of El Mirage, AZ. She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren, Amanda, Megan, Danielle, Raegan, Autumn, Chas, Colton, Brianna, Logan, Alexis, Bailee, Breanna, Casey, and her seven great grandchildren, Carter, Emma, Amelia, Finnegan, Reese, Simon, and Oliver. Patty is also survived by three brothers, Michael Burch of Mechanicsville, MD, Jim Burch (Kim) of Little River, SC and Charlie Burch (Laura) of Mechanicsville, VA.

The family will receive friends for Patricia Burch Fisher’s Life Celebration/Viewing on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4pm-8pm with a short prayer service at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10am at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall with interment to follow at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Parish, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of St Mary’s, P.O. Box 625. Leonardtown, Maryland 20650 or Pets in Need in Southern Maryland either online or PIN/Kim Holt 38873 Hidden Pond Ct, Mechanicsville MD 20659.