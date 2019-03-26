WANTED: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Lisa Marie Thompson

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Lisa Marie Thompson, 29 of Mechanicsville.

Thompson is wanted for Escape Second Degree, for absconding from an authorized inpatient treatment program. Thompson’s original charge was Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

Thompson is a white female, 5’2” in height, weighs 120 pounds, and she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lisa Marie Thompson is asked to contact Detective Skyler LeFave at 301-475-4200 extension *1983 or by email at Skyler.LeFave@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

