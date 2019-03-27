Mechanicsville Couple Arrested After Caught Shooting up Heroin in a Vehicle

March 27, 2019
James Mathew Dotson, 31, and Lauren Ashley Ricci, 28, both of Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28000 block of Point Lookout Road, in Mechanicsville, for the reported individuals inside a vehicle using drugs.

Upon arrival deputies observed James Mathew Dotson, 31 of Mechanicsville, injecting a female in the vehicle with suspected heroin. In Dotson’s lap was another syringe containing suspected heroin.

A search of the vehicle yielded numerous used and unused syringes, some containing suspected heroin, jewelers bags containing suspected heroin, and a clear capsule containing suspected heroin.

Dotson and the female in the vehicle, Lauren Ashley Ricci, 28 of Mechanicsville, were both arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession- Paraphernalia by Deputy Payne.


