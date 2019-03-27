Mechanicsville Couple Arrested After Caught Shooting up Heroin in a Vehicle

On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28000 block of Point Lookout Road, in Mechanicsville, for the reported individuals inside a vehicle using drugs.
Upon arrival deputies observed James Mathew Dotson, 31 of Mechanicsville, injecting a female in the vehicle with suspected heroin. In Dotson’s lap was another syringe containing suspected heroin.
A search of the vehicle yielded numerous used and unused syringes, some containing suspected heroin, jewelers bags containing suspected heroin, and a clear capsule containing suspected heroin.
Dotson and the female in the vehicle, Lauren Ashley Ricci, 28 of Mechanicsville, were both arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession- Paraphernalia by Deputy Payne.
