Lexington Park Man Shot and Killed in District Heights After Domestic-Related Dispute

The Prince George’s County Police Department, Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal shooting in District Heights on Monday, March 25, 2019.

The decedent is 42-year-old Damon Proctor of Fox Ridge Road in Lexington Park.

On March 25, 2019, at approximately 1:40 pm, patrol officers were called to the 5000 block of Daventry Terrace for a double shooting that occurred outside of a townhome. Officers found Proctor and a second person, an adult female, suffering from gunshot wounds. Proctor later died from his injuries. The second victim was shot in her leg and has since been released from the hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals Proctor and three people went to the townhome with the intention of continuing a domestic-related dispute that began earlier in the day at a separate location. Once at the townhome, there was a physical confrontation between Proctor and individuals who were at the townhome. One of the individuals who was at the townhome fired a weapon during the altercation.

Detectives identified the man who shot Proctor and the second victim. He voluntarily responded to the Prince George’s County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, and was released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and are continuing to conduct interviews and examine evidence.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)