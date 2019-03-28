Change of Fortune Brings Small Fortune to Waldorf Player

$100,000 Crossword ticket yields top prize for Charles County woman

Sherry Nordlund of Waldorf is a loyal Maryland Lottery player, as are her grown children and her husband. They are usually the ones who pick winning scratch-offs but that changed with her purchase of a $100,000 Crossword game.

“I have the worst luck in the family,” said the winner, “until now!” While other family members have picked up a few dollars here and there, Sherry hit for a $100,000 top prize in the $10 game.

Typically, her husband leads the Lottery charge. He walks regularly to the Foods In store at 12549 Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf to socialize and play the numbers. Sherry says her husband is “on a first-name basis” with the shopkeepers.

“He plays a little bit of everything,” she said, noting he has retired and has free time. She works for the Air Force at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County. Loyal to Foods In, Sherry picked up her instant ticket there and was astonished when she realized how many words she had matched. She showed it to her husband and said, “Count this and make sure it’s right!”

He understood her sense of disbelief, she said, explaining, “He knows how my luck is.” Her scratch-off made her the luckiest in her family!

With her winnings, the 53-year-old plans to pay off her car loan as well as car loans for both of her children. There’s also the matter of a family celebration vacation, she said. “My grandkids want to go to Great Wolf Lodge,” which is a family resort and indoor waterpark.

For selling a top-prize winning scratch-off, Foods In also gets lucky. The Charles County store scores a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery, which is equal to 1 percent of the prize.

Sherry claimed the fifth top prize in the $100,000 Crossword game. Another four top prizes remain unclaimed, along with 13 prizes of $10,000 and thousands more in the range of $10 to $1,000.

