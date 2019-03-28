WANTED: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Rosanne Elizabeth Nial

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Rosanne Elizabeth Nial, 41 of St. Inigoes.

Nial is wanted on a warrant for second-degree assault. On Feb. 27, 2019,

Nial was authorized to attend an inpatient treatment center in Sunderland. On March 24, 2019, she left the facility and did not return.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosanne Elizabeth Nial is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

