Charles County Department of Health Releases 2019 Food Facility Inspections

The Charles County Department of Health (CCDOH) has released an inspection list that identifies which facilities that have been inspected in 2019.

The list provides increased transparency into the inspection process and departmental progress in the completion of routine inspections. This inspection database will be updated on a monthly basis to better inform consumers.

Our staff works tirelessly to ensure our food service establishments provide food in a safe and hygienic way, and we will continue to hold businesses accountable. Last year, three CCDOH inspectors performed over 1,000 inspections at food service facilities in Charles County. The inspections resulted in the correction of both critical risk factors and good retail practices. The Department offers food safety training to food service facilities upon request to reinforce safe food handling practices.

An electronic complaint form is being developed and will be available on our website in the coming weeks. Complaints regarding unsafe food handling or unsanitary conditions of food service facilities are investigated promptly and can be reported by calling (301) 609-6751.

The Charles County Department of Health Department inspects restaurants and other food service facilities routinely to monitor the sanitary and physical conditions at each establishment.

If a critical food safety violation is discovered, it must be either corrected immediately or the facility risks being closed.

These are the Charles County inspections that have been performed since January 2019.

Routine inspections: include comprehensive inspections that address both critical risk factors and sanitation and monitoring inspections, which typically focus on critical risk factors.

include comprehensive inspections that address both critical risk factors and sanitation and monitoring inspections, which typically focus on critical risk factors. Comprehensive inspections: in accordance with COMAR 10.15.03, should be performed at every high and moderate priority facility once per year.

in accordance with COMAR 10.15.03, should be performed at every high and moderate priority facility once per year. Monitoring inspections: should be performed twice per year for high priority facilities and once per year for moderate priority facilities. Low priority facilities should have inspections performed once every other year.







