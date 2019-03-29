Troopers from Leonardtown Barrack Conduct Warrant Sweep

On Wednesday, March 27, Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack conducted a warrant sweep throughout St. Mary’s County. During the initiative, Troopers attempted to locate numerous subjects who have outstanding warrants for his/her arrest.

The initiative led to the apprehension of 7 subjects wanted on various offenses.

In addition to the arrests, a small quantity of Marijuana was seized and a subject was arrested for DUI.

Citizens are urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack with any information related to criminal activity and/or wanted subject(s).