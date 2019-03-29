Troopers from Leonardtown Barrack Conduct Warrant Sweep

On Wednesday, March 27, Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack conducted a warrant sweep throughout St. Mary’s County. During the initiative, Troopers attempted to locate numerous subjects who have outstanding warrants for his/her arrest.
The initiative led to the apprehension of 7 subjects wanted on various offenses.
In addition to the arrests, a small quantity of Marijuana was seized and a subject was arrested for DUI.
Citizens are urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack with any information related to criminal activity and/or wanted subject(s).
- 3/27/2019, Carl David Moore, 33 of Tall Timbers, MD was arrested by Tfc M. Manning for FTA-Theft Less Than $100 and FTA-Driving on Suspended License
- 3/27/2019, Darryl Wayne Mason, Jr, 39 of California, MD was arrested by Tfc J. Rutkoski for FTA-Driving on Suspended License
- 3/27/2019, Alexander King, Jr., 31 of King George, VA was arrested by Tfc T. Howard for FTA-Driving on Suspended License
- 3/27/2019, Damon Marcus Dobson-Chester, 27 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston for FTA-Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle
- 3/27/2019, James Shawn Hayden, 48 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston for FTA-Driving on Suspended License
- 3/27/2019, Derrick Green, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tfc B. DiToto for Reckless Endangerment
- 3/27/2019, Michael Joseph Brooks, 52 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tfc J. Mulhearn
- 3/27/2019, Kenneth John Pugh, 54 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston