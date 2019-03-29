Early Morning House Fire in Lexington Park Under Investigation

On Friday, March 29, 2019, at approximately 5:10 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Valley Lee, and Seventh District Fire Departments responded to 21078 Hermanville Road and Melissa Moore Court in Lexington Park, for the reported house fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family residence with fire showing from the rear of the house.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in under 45 minutes. Units remained on scene for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Updates will be provided when they become available.