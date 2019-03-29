Pres Release: “Maryland’s Fight for $15 Coalition” Statement on Override of Hogan’s Veto: Maryland Minimum Wage Bill

Ricarra Jones of Maryland’s Fight for $15 Coalition released the following statement on behalf of the Coalition after the Maryland General Assembly voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the minimum wage bill:

“We are thrilled the Maryland General Assembly did what was needed in Maryland and overrode Governor Hogan’s veto today to pass the minimum wage bill. Hogan vetoed the bill based on unfounded claims and big business interests, turning his back on hundreds of thousands of workers who can’t survive on $400 a week. Today, our legislative leaders righted his wrong and raised the wage to lift up so many hard-working people in our state. Today was a victory for working families.”