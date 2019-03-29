Pres Release: “Maryland’s Fight for $15 Coalition” Statement on Override of Hogan’s Veto: Maryland Minimum Wage Bill

Ricarra Jones of Maryland’s Fight for $15 Coalition released the following statement on behalf of the Coalition after the Maryland General Assembly voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the minimum wage bill:
“We are thrilled the Maryland General Assembly did what was needed in Maryland and overrode Governor Hogan’s veto today to pass the minimum wage bill. Hogan vetoed the bill based on unfounded claims and big business interests, turning his back on hundreds of thousands of workers who can’t survive on $400 a week. Today, our legislative leaders righted his wrong and raised the wage to lift up so many hard-working people in our state. Today was a victory for working families.”
Go for it geniuses! Hell, why stop at $15? Let’s push for $20 an hour. You idiots will do nothing but destroy jobs here in MD. The minimum wage was/is not designed to be a living wage. All this will do is cause businesses to cut back hours available to employees. McDonalds is already replacing counter workers with computers, so be careful what you wish for.
15 an hour…..that ice cream machine better never be out if order.
These minimum wage jobs are not for making a living like a REAL CAREER,there made to supplement a persons income like for a teenager.You young people are way too lazy and need to learn to actually work your way up instead of having everything handed to you.
so now my daughter after 4 years of college can now make $15 and hour just like the high schoolers working at McDonalds can. Way to go!
Minimun Wage jobs are not your Career position to support a family.
Want to make more money, do something other than flip burgers.
well, here comes more self check outs lines and food ordering kiosks.
Look what Walmart in St. Marys did, they removed 25 cashier lines and replaced them with 40 self check out stations; now they have 1 employ ‘watching’ over 4-5 check out lines.
This state has gone to sh*t. Small business can’t handle a $15 minimum wage. This raise in minimum wage will do nothing but kill jobs and eliminate competition. The state economy isn’t strong enough to support this. Our general assembly may as well flip a coin. At least then we can leave it up to chance rather than stupidity.
Attention everyone, hamburgers and fries just went up! For those workers making the food, get ready for the KIOSK invasion and fewer of you working. The cost of doing business just went up and so did that gap of “can’t survive on $400 a week” feel the burn! I won’t pay $15.00 for any fast food. OBTW, minimum jobs are for “unskilled labor” period! It is and was never meant to be a career wage.
Keep it up, MD…people will be fleeing again…the prices of goods and services will now skyrocket and everyone will wonder why…McDonalds workers that can’t run an ice cream machine will make as much as someone working a much more skilled job. What is the incentive to bust your tail anymore? You’ve sealed the fate of the state.