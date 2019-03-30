Barn Fire in Huntingtown That Killed Numerous Farm Animals Ruled Accidental

March 30, 2019

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, at approximately 8:15 p.m., firefighters from Huntingtown, St. Leonard and surrounding departments responded to 540 Carla Drive in Huntingtown, for the reported barn fire with animals trapped inside.

Crews arrived on scene to find a wood framed pole barn fully engulfed in fire.

The owner has been identified as Laura White, and the estimated loss to the structure and contents is estimated at over $150,000.

A total of 40 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

The fire was discovered by the owner and the origin of the fire was determined to be in the horse stall.

The fire was determined to be accidental as a result of an electrical malfunction.

Numerous animals inside the barn perished as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of St. Leonard VFD




2 Responses to Barn Fire in Huntingtown That Killed Numerous Farm Animals Ruled Accidental

  1. Anonymous on March 30, 2019 at 11:53 am

    No injuries reported? What about the death by terror of those poor horses? So sorry for the owners loss of beloved animals.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on March 30, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Poor animals…

    Reply

