Police Extinguish Motor Vehicle Fire After Truck Crashes into Tree in Lexington Park

On Friday, March 29, 2019, at approximately 3:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road, in the area of Kessler Way in Lexington Park, for the reported single vehicle motor vehicle accident with the vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into multiple trees with all three occupants out of the vehicle, with police using a garden hose to extinguish the fire.

One patient signed care a refusal form on the scene, and two patients were transported to an area hospital with one head injury, and the other with minor injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the cause of the crash, updates will be provided if they become available.





