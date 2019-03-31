Abell Man Arrested After Driving into Murphy’s Town & County Store in Avenue

On Friday, March 29, 2019, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police and firefighters responded to Murphy’s Town & County Store, in Avenue, for the report of a vehicle into a building.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew were told to stage in the area and not to proceed to the scene after dispatchers learned the driver of the truck got out of the vehicle holding a gun.

The driver, later identified as Dylan Charles Waugaman, 23, of Abell, fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. Waugaman then attempted to break into a nearby residence, however, he was unsuccessful. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located Waugaman in nearby woods.

Police recovered two more guns back at the vehicle. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck displayed a homemade license plate that had the words “FARM USE” printed on it.

Waugaman was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with burglary and two counts of destruction of property.

Waugaman was also suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving.

Firefighters from Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department were assisted by collapse teams from the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and Naval District Washington Pax River Fire Department with the removal of the vehicle from the structure.

At this time further charges are pending and updates will be provided as they become available.

Waugaman was released a few hours after the incident on his own recognizance.

