Lexington Park Man Arrested for Armed Robbery, Assault, Home Invasion and Resisting Arrest

On Saturday, March 30, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21200 block of Lexwood Court in Lexington Park, for the report of an injured person.

Deputies arrived on scene and located blood on the sidewalk leading to the residence. Blood was also observed on the door-frame and widow of the residence. Deputies attempted to make contact with anyone inside the residence, with negative results. Forced entry was made to the residence by deputies on scene to check the welfare of any occupants inside. Once inside the residence, an injured individual was located. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined an individual later identified as Jarrett William Romiez Weaver, 25 of Lexington Park, forced entry to the victim’s residence, and attacked the victim with a weapon, and demanded the victim’s property. The victim was drug outside the residence, where the assault continued. The victim was ultimately able to make his way back into the residence, following the assault.

Deputies located Weaver near the scene and attempted to place him under arrest. Weaver actively resisted deputies and attempted to assault officers on the scene.

Weaver was ultimately placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Robbery

Armed Robbery

Burglary First, Third, and Fourth Degree

Assault First and Second Degree

Home Invasion

Resist/Interfere With Arrest