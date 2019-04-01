Charcoal Grill Blamed in Fire that Destroyed Home in Lusby

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Huntington, Hollywood, Bay District, and Leonardtown responded to 211 Sailboat Court in Lusby, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 3-story residence fully engulfed in fire. Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and then seeing the residence on fire.

Firefighters encountered multiple structure collapse, lack of water, one hose line busting, and exposures to surrounding homes resulted in a defensive operation only.

The American Red Cross was requested for two adults displaced by the fire.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene and determined the fire was the result of hot embers escaping an outside charcoal grill which had been used earlier in the day. Strong winds cause the fire to spread quickly throughout the residence and hampered firefighting efforts.

Two adults, two children, and the family pets escaped the fire uninjured.

