On Saturday, March 30, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to 46358 Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported stove fire in an apartment.

Crews arrived on scene to find nothing evident and upon further investigation, firefighters found a small fire on the stove with minor extensions to dish rags and a towel.

Firefighters operated on scene for approximately 15 minutes before returning to service.