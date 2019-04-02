One Patient Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident in Charlotte Hall

On Monday, April 1, 2019, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Charles Street and Keech Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one patient trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find three vehicles in the roadway with one patient confirmed trapped.

One patient was extricated after approximately 10 minutes.

A total of 5 patients were evaluated on the scene, an unknown number of patients were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

One patient was transported to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police Helicopter.

The Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

