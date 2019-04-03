Shed Fire Spreads to House and Yard Displaces Family in Piney Point

On Monday, April 1, 2019, at approximately 12:15 p.m., firefighters from Valley Lee were dispatched for an outside fire at 17814 Piney Point Road in Piney Point. Five minutes later firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Seventh District, and NAS Patuxent River were alerted for the now reported structure fire at the same address.

Crews arrived on scene to find a shed with fire showing, with extensions to the surrounding grass, walkway, and house.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 10 minutes.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assisted two adults displaced by the fire. Firefighters operated on scene for approximately one hour.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

No injuries were reported.

