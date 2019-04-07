Firefighters Respond to Wendys for the Report of Smoke in the Building

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to Great Mills Road in Lexington Park at the Wendy’s, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find nothing evident from all sides of the building, after further investigation, firefighters found a light haze of smoke inside the employee office.

Firefighters returned to service after finding no smoke or fire and deemed the cause of the haze being a grease catch pan, and held the call as a “good intent”.

All units returned after approximately 25 minutes.No injuries were reported.

