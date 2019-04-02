Lusby Man Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

On March 19, 2019, Deputy Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Rousby Hall Road in Lusby.

While making contact with the driver, Nathaniel Lee Davis III, 28, of Lusby, Deputy Mohler detected a faint odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a mason jar containing four large Ziploc bags of suspected marijuana, weighing approximately 50.5 grams. The search also revealed a glass smoking device and a digital scale with suspect marijuana residue.

Davis was subsequently arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 grams or more, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

