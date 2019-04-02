Lusby Man Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

On March 19, 2019, Deputy Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Rousby Hall Road in Lusby.
While making contact with the driver, Nathaniel Lee Davis III, 28, of Lusby, Deputy Mohler detected a faint odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed a mason jar containing four large Ziploc bags of suspected marijuana, weighing approximately 50.5 grams. The search also revealed a glass smoking device and a digital scale with suspect marijuana residue.
Davis was subsequently arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 grams or more, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.
Cheesy tats and a wife beater on- winning
While I believe it should be legal I have no sympathy for dealers. Until it is regulated and taxed like alcohol they are operating an illegal business. You can’t trust an illegal dealer to not sell to kids or stand behind the quality or safety of their product.