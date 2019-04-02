Deputies in Charles County Investigating Stabbing in Waldorf

April 2, 2019

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to the 2300 block of Acton Lane and Tawny Drive in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on scene to find a female in her 20’s suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was conscious, alert, and breathing.

The suspect and victim reportedly knew each other.

The suspect is described to be a light-skinned black male with an unknown clothing description.

The female was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.


This entry was posted on April 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.