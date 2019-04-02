Deputies in Charles County Investigating Stabbing in Waldorf

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to the 2300 block of Acton Lane and Tawny Drive in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on scene to find a female in her 20’s suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was conscious, alert, and breathing.

The suspect and victim reportedly knew each other.

The suspect is described to be a light-skinned black male with an unknown clothing description.

The female was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.

