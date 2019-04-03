VIDEO: Eight Pets Perish in House Fire in Scotland

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m., firefighters from Ridge, NAS Webster Field, Bay District, Valley Lee, and Seventh District responded to 49000 Cornfield Harbor Road in Scotland, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family residence with smoke showing, and upon further investigation, firefighters found a kitchen fire with extensions to two surrounding rooms.

Firefighters were providing multiple animals with oxygen and life-saving measures on the scene.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene and determined the fire was the result of unattended cooking appliances.

The family was alerted of the fire by a working smoke detector and were able to exit the residence unharmed; however, 4 cats and 4 dogs perished as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross was requested for two adults, four children and family pets displaced by the fire.

Emergency medical personnel obtained four patient care refusal forms on the scene.

No known injuries were reported.

