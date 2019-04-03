WANTED – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Corey Michael Arias

April 3, 2019
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Corey Michael Arias, 26 of Mechanicsville.

Arias is a white male, 5’11” in height and weighs 217 pounds. Arias is wanted for Second-Degree Escape.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arias is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

