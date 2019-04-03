Bobby Ray Logan Jr., 65, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on March 27, 2019 in Washington, DC surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born on June 13, 1953, in Highpoint, N.C. to Bobby Ray Logan, Sr. and Betty Sue (Pennington) Logan. He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lorraine Gail (Fuller) Logan, his sons, Johnathan R. Logan of Waldorf, MD and Robert P. Logan of Alexandria, VA; daughters, Julie E. McGowan (Michael) of Leesburg, VA and Lisa M. Thompson (Nathan) of Alexandria, VA; 6 grandchildren, Johnathan R. Logan Jr., Jillian N. Logan, Braxton A. Logan, Alexander N. Thompson, Andrew L. Thompson, and Lily A. McGowan; mother Betty Sue Pennington of Waldorf, MD, sister Cindy J. Stone (Ed) of Waldorf, MD, brother David T. Logan (Wendy) of LaPlata, MD and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobby was a loving father whose greatest joy in life was his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Waldorf Baptist Church. He was a 1972 graduate of Thomas Stone. He was employed with the CIA from 1975-1994. In addition, he started Logan Photography in 1976 and worked in real estate from 1979 till present with Holly Hargett & Spain, Long and Foster and O’Brien Realty.

Bobby enjoyed spending time in Myrtle Beach, cruising, golf, and above all, his greatest joy was his family and friends. He was fun-loving and a great story-teller. More than anything, he loved to laugh. Bobby was a very strong presence in the lives of his family, his many friends and co-workers. He was deeply cherished and will be very greatly missed.

Family and friends will gather for Bobby’s Life Celebration Visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to: American Kidney Fund.

