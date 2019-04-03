Catherine “Sylvia” Russell Ryce, 84, of Hollywood, MD passed away on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Born on August 1, 1934 in Abell, MD, she was the daughter of the late Annie Rebecca Russell and James Albert Russell.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her 1st. husband Robert Ryce, Sr., who passed away on January 16, 1981 and then 2nd. Husband Daniel Ryce, Sr. who passed away on February 14, 2004, her son James Anthony “Tony” Ryce. She is also preceded in death by her parents.

Sylvia is survived by her children: Ruth Quade (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Kenny Ryce (Bernice) of Hollywood, MD, Becky Smith of Hollywood, MD, grandchildren: Michele, Brandy, Jen, Jay, Baylee, Rachel, Brian; great-grandchildren: Lauren, Alyssa, Evan, Mason, Abbi, and siblings: Jim Russell of Hollywood, MD and Lee Russell of Abell, MD.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1952. Sylvia worked at MiniTech, Leonardtown, MD until retirement. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, and lunch with friends and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her family was always her top priority and she was proud of all of them and loved them very much.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be Elliot Lawrence, Jay Smith, Jr., Chris Jones, Evan Alvey, Tommy Darnall and Keith Hewitt.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. John’s Catholic Church 43927 St. John’s Road Hollywood, MD 20636.