LtCol Richard Herberg, Jr., 75

LtCol Richard Herberg, Jr., USMC passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Herberg, Sr. and Elisabeth Beyer Herberg; his wife of 40 years, Catherine Huntt Herberg and his son, Richard Herberg, III. He is survived by his wife of eight years, June S. Buttone Herberg; his children: Garrett Herberg (Laura Lyons), Daniele Jenkins (Vincent), Mauricio Rodriguez (Jan Becker), Larry J. Buttone, Jr. (Tammy Clakely) and Bryant J. Buttone (Rona Antoy); a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Carriere Herberg; nine grandchildren: GiGi Herberg, Rebekah Herberg, Rikki Herberg, Günter Jenkins, Björn Jenkins, Colin V. Buttone, Samantha D. Buttone, Marissa M. Buttone and Hailey K. Buttone. Also survived by his siblings, Elizabeth Fluhart (Danny), Reinhold Herberg (Patsy Harmeyer) and John Herberg as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard Herberg possessed a fervent love of God, family and country. His unselfish, daily mission was to protect all three. Among the passions for those things that he held most sacred was the United States Marine Corps. He retired after 23 ½ years, and continued his love of flying as a 20-year pilot for Air Logistics. Other passions included veterans’ rights, education and service to his fellow Americans. It was in these passions that he found the perfect mission in which to dedicate the final years of his life to – The Blackhawk Flight Foundation which provides scholarships for children of wounded military and law enforcement. Richard was a founding member of the Blackhawk Flight Foundation Board of Directors.

Visitation will be held on Friday afternoon, April 5, 2019 from 11 – 2 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA followed by the Funeral Mass at 2 pm. Visitation will also be held on Monday evening, April 8, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7 pm at Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, 41590 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019 at 10:00AM am at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 Saint John’s Rd in Hollywood, MD. He will be laid to rest in the Saint John Francis Regis Cemetery Hollywood, MD.

The family has requested that anyone wanting to make a donation, please contribute to the BFF mission. This may be accomplished either by check, payable to the Blackhawk Flight Foundation, Inc., Attention B.J. Perrett, Executive Director, 300 Oak Island Dr., Mandeville LA 70448, 985-789-2746 or via the Blackhawk Flight Foundation’s PayPal donation link, http://www.blackhawkflightfoundation.org/px. A hundred percent of all donations made will be used for a scholarship that will be awarded in Richard Herzberg’s honor for children to attend the National Flight Academy’s STEM Education Program, located at NAS in Pensacola, FL.

Semper Fi LtCol Herberg, job well done.