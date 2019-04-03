Annual Fairy & Gnome Home Festival at Annmarie Garden

A magical day of imaginative adventures and activities await!

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland will be transformed into a magical place of merriment on Sunday, April 14 from 11:00am-4:00 pm for the 9th annual Fairy & Gnome Home Festival. Families are invited to enjoy a day full of natural play and imaginative fun, with games, appearances by special characters, whimsical craft activities, unicorn rides, a baby animal petting zoo, unique photo ops, and a host of wonderful entertainers.

Grab a guide and start a fantastical journey along the wooded path on a search for hidden fairy and gnome homes. First stop, the Whimsical Wand Station where the all-important fairy wand finds you as you decorate a magical twig for your fairy and gnome hunt. Visit the Fairy Lolly to climb, dance, explore, build, and dream. It’s a quirky natural play space complete with a stage for little performers. The Lolly is home to the Fairy Grove Mining Company, a running water sluice, where little explorers can mine for treasure to take home. In the Stone Spire Circle, meet a Fairy Godmother who will enchant with stories and inspire creative puppet play. Further along, the path is Bubblelandia where little fairies and gnomes can twirl through a magical shower of bubbles with Marigold Bumbleroot to hand pan music by Joel Tuminaro. Gather a bucket of natural materials in Gnomeville and find the perfect spot to build a fairy or gnome house, and meet some Gnome Friends along the way. Travel on to Treetopia to meet the Green Tree Man. Make a piece of lovely leaf art to take home, then get your fortune told at the Fortune Tree by Madame Oblivia. Take a break on the Pixie Dust Patio, where entertainers will delight with World, Celtic, folk, flute and classical music. Step inside the Murray Arts Building to the Dragon’s Lair to make a dragon egg and meet our forest friends in the Nature Nook where you’ll learn some enchanting animal facts.

Guests are encouraged to get in the spirit of the day by wearing wings, feathers, capes, caps, etc. or visit the many vendors to find just the right costume and props. Face painting and tattoos will be available to add a little more magic. The Magical Marketplace will provide an opportunity to purchase fairy-themed treasures from participating vendors. There are endless photo opportunities with characters, a unicorn, or with any of the sweet baby animals at Mary’s Go Round Petting Zoo! Family-friendly food and drink will be available including lunch fare, kettle corn, hand-dipped local ice cream, and more. Spend the afternoon and create memories at this unforgettably magical day at Annmarie.

The event is sponsored by Choice One Urgent Care; Jan O’Brien, Kleponis Realty; Jane & Walter Grove; SMECO; Community Bank of the Chesapeake; Holiday Inn Solomons; and Lexington Park Dentistry. This organization is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org).

Entertainment Scheduled on the Hungerford Patio:

11:15 – 11:45 am Kristin Rebecca, harp music

Noon – 12:45 pm Painted Trillium, World, Celtic and Folk music

1:00 – 1:45 pm The Wild Irish Rose, Irish, Celtic music & dance, Bluegrass & Americana

2:00 – 2:45 pm COSMIC Flute Choir, flute choir arrangements

3:00 – 3:45 pm Southern Middle School Chamber Orchestra, classical, folk-pop variety

Enjoy enchanting hand pan music and more from Joel Tuminaro

Mark Giuffrida will entertain in the Fairy Lolly with interactive music making

And there’s more!

Meet the Green Man, the Bubble Queen, and the Fairy Godmother!

Meet all the sweet animals at Mary’s Go Round Petting Zoo

Take a magical ride on a Unicorn!

Shop the vendors in the Magical Marketplace!

Enjoy fabulous festival faire!

Admission to the festival is free for members, $7 for non-members, and free for ages 2 and younger. Purchase a Fast Pass ticket in advance to avoid the lines. Most activities a free with the cost of admission. No pets and no smoking; this is a rain or shine event. For additional information please call (410) 326-4640, email info@annmariegarden.org, or visit www.annmariegarden.org.

About Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road in Solomons, Maryland; open 9am-5pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10am-5pm daily. To learn more, visit www.annmariegarden.org.

Directions to Annmarie Sculpture Garden & arts Center

From Washington DC (about a 60 minute drive): take Route 4 South to Capital Beltway Exit 11 (to Prince Frederick). Continue on 4 South, following signs to Solomons. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left. From Baltimore (Beltway I-695): take I-97 (Annapolis) to Route 301 South (Bowie). Continue on 301 to Route 4 and follow signs to Solomons. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left. From Annapolis: follow Route 2 South towards Prince Frederick/Solomons. Left (South) onto Route 2/4 at Sunderland light. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left.

