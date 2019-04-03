Myrtle Amanda Hamby, 85, of LaPlata, MD passed away on March 28, 2019 at Hospice House of Charles County. Myrtle was born on November 13, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to the late John William Strong and the late Marie Ripple.

Myrtle was a homemaker and enjoyed watching Baltimore Orioles baseball. In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis James Hamby and her brother, John Strong.

She is survived by her children, Lawrence Hamby (Virginia) of Bunker Hill, Indiana and Paul Hamby, Sr. (Janice) of Mechanicsville, MD; her brothers, Aug Strong of Baltimore, MD, William Strong of Charlotte Hall, MD and Oliver Strong (Christa) of Pikesville, MD; her sister, Ann Powell of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Paul Hamby, Jr., William Hamby and Kristina Welch and great grandchildren, Isabelle and Katelyn Welch.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00-11:00am with a Funeral Service at 11:00am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at 1pm at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Myrtle’s name to the Hospice House of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

