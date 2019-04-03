Sharon Marie Jorden, 69, of St. Mary’s City, MD passed away on March 28, 2019 at her home overlooking Lucas Cove surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born on October 23, 1949 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Allan Edward Hammett and Helen Mackey Landis.

Sharon grew up in St. Mary’s county, attended Great Mills High School (graduating class of 1967) and later graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor’s degree. Sharon spent the majority of her employment with defense contractor Wyle. She started work for heritage company Veda in 1986 as an administrative assistant supporting Joint Tactical Information Distribution System program integration to the E-2C aircraft. Over time, Sharon achieved the position of Senior Contracts Manager of the Business Support Center managing a team of contract administrators. Prior to her retirement in 2013, Sharon commented that she felt privileged over the years to work with so many talented and wonderful customers, co-workers and managers in support of the warfighters.

Sharon met her husband, Jim in Lexington Park MD in 1964, and it was the start of a wonderful life together. Sharon and Jim were married November 18th, 1967 and celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary last year. Sharon was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s county MD. Well-travelled, having vacationed in Ireland, Italy, Mexico and the Caribbean, Sharon loved St. Mary’s the best of all places. She often found peace walking the shore of Elms Beach looking for sea glass, or on the back porch of her home on Lucas Cove. Sharon understood difficult times. When she became ill, she resolved to face it with determination and to find moments each day for happiness and humor. Sharon loved life and family, friends and the quiet joys of living close to nature.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, James E. Jorden; brothers, Edward A. and G. Gibbons Hammett and niece Jessica Ayers. Sharon is survived by her husband, James Robert Jorden; her son, Michael A. Jorden (Jeannette), of McDonough, GA; her sister, Lynn R. Hammett (Freddie), of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Brandi Maloney (Edward), Jenna and Maria Jorden; and her great grandchildren, Ellie and Eva Maloney, and by much loved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a Life Celebration Service at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Jaroslaw Gamrot on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Raley, Michael Jorden, Edward Maloney, Jr., Freddie Vallandingham, David Dunbar, and Alan Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Research Center, 405 Williams Court, Ste. 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

