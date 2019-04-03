Michelle Renee Libby, 47, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on March 30, 2019. She was born to the late George R. Libby and Nola M Mason, on October 23, 1972 in Miami, FL.

Michelle was a Customer Service Representative in the heating fuel industry.

Michelle enjoyed dancing, listening to music, singing, spending time with family and friends and roller skating as a child.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons, Christopher Jameson and Justin Libby; her brother, William Libby and 1 grandchild, Lyric Libby.

The family will greet friends for Michelle’s Life Celebration on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 02:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Michelle’s name to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD