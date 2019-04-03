James Robert “Jimmie” Reese, Sr., 91, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on April 1, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

James was born on September 25, 1927 in Washington, PA to the late Everett and Mildred Reese.

James was employed as a Salesman at Stidham Tire for over 30 years. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Reese on March 25th 1952. They spent over 36 wonderful years together before her passing in 1988. James was a member of A F & A M Masonic Lodge #227 in Camp Springs, Md for over 50 years. He enjoyed fishing and Barbershop singing, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

James is survived by his loving companion, Katherine “Ruth” Hartnett and by his children, James Robert Reese, Jr. (Sandra), of Edgewater, MD, Paul Everett Reese (Cerrie), of Winter Springs, FL, and Margaret Anne Beck (Martin), of Monument, CO; grandchildren, Katie Mench, James Reese III, Nicholas Reese, Austin Reese, Meredeth Nielsen, Benjamin Nielsen, Julia Wilson, and Morgan Beck; great grandchildren, Alexander Mench, Caitlyn Reese, Camden, Carter, Cailynn and Colbie Reese, Xander and Haley Colon and Thomas Wilson III. In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his sister, Bette Greer.

Services will be private.

