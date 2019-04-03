Peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, Berlyn B. Davage departed this earthly life to be with her Lord and Savior. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial 12:00pm at Church of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church 1717 Richie Road, District Heights, MD 20747. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

