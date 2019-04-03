Margaret Arnold

Peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, Margaret went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her loving children, Margaret R. Owens (Pastor Anthony Owens) and James Mike Arnold (Shawnita Owens), grandchildren, Jessica and Jaheim Arnold, Kristian Smith and Aaron Owens, great-grandchildren, Braydon, Bailee and Khari and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends may unite on on Friday, April 5, from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at Liberty Baptist Church 527 Kentucky Avenue S.E. Washington DC. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

