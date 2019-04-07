House Fire in Indian Head with Severe Hoarding Conditions Caused by Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m., firefighters from Indian Head, and surrounding departments responded to 11 Helen Court in Indian Head, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story house with fire showing. Firefighters encountered severe hoarding conditions in the house.

More than 60 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes and operated on scene for over 2 hours.

The family of three and one dog were displaced by the fire.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $200,000. The fire was discovered by an occupant in the living room of the home, with the preliminary cause being improperly discarded smoking materials

