UPDATE: Victims of Fatal Fire in Chesapeake Beach Identified

UPDATE 4/8/2019 @ 11:15 a.m.: The two victims killed in the townhouse fire on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Chesapeake Beach have been identified by friends and family members as Wendy Welch, 52, and Stephanie Link, 13.
Welch and Link were grandmother and granddaughter.
No official ruling has been given for the fire, but a state fire marshal report says the fire was accidental and started outside.
UPDATE 4/4/2019 @ 6:15 p.m.: Deputy State Fire Marshals have concluded their origin and cause investigation. Based on the extensive damage to the structure, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, it has been confirmed that the fire originated on the exterior of the structure and is not considered suspicious.
The two bodies are still in the process of being identified. Once that information becomes available, it will be released. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with the Office of the State Fire Marshal to bring this to a conclusion.
The State Fire Marshal, Brian Geraci reminds everyone to have an escape plan for their home. He also wants to remind everyone how IMPORTANT it is to PROPERLY DISCARD smoking materials.
UPDATE 4/4/2019 @ 5:00 p.m.: Deputy State Fire Marshals are currently on the scene conducting an origin and cause investigation of a late afternoon fire that occurred on April 3, 2019.
At approximately 4:15 p.m., North Beach Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies were dispatched to 3889 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Calvert County for a structure fire. Fire Department units arrived and located heavy fire conditions in multiple townhouses. A second alarm was requested bringing additional units from Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.
Shortly after the arrival of the units, a collapse of the structure occurred. Several firefighters were injured, all non-life threatening. Three firefighter’s sustained burns and one had a shoulder injury. All firefighters were from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department and all have been treated and released from the hospital.
Crews quickly learned there were at least two residents who could not be located. Subsequently, two residents were located deceased within the collapsed fire debris. Both victims have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies. At this time a positive identification of both victims is pending.
It is reported by witnesses that the fire started on the exterior of the building and therefore, there was no sprinkler and no smoke alarm activation. Damages are estimated to be at $1,000,000.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance with the investigation.
UPDATE 4/3/2019 @ 5:45 p.m.: Officials at the scene have said that 2 people have been confirmed deceased.
As many as seven families have been displaced, and at least 5 townhomes destroyed.
In addition to the 3 injured firefighters who were transported to area hospitals, 10 firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.
4/3/2109 @ 5:00 p.m.: On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m., firefighters from North Beach and surrounding companies responded to Gordon Stinnett Ave in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported structure fire.
Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story structure with fire showing.
Firefighters requested a working fire alarm and requested more units.
Multiple maydays were reported with one firefighter trapped. At least five buildings are involved
Three injuries have been reported.
One firefighter has been transported to an area burn center by a Maryland State Police Helicopter, and one patient was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.
A second helicopter is currently en-route to the scene for another firefighter with burns.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
