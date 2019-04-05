UPDATE: House Fire in Prince Frederick Under Investigation

UPDATE: The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal reported the fire was determined to have started in the detached garage, however, the cause is unknown at this time.

Upon arrival of the fire department, the garage was fully involved and spreading to the house. Both the garage and the home were completely destroyed by the fire.

Over 5o firefighters responded and had the fire under control after approximately 2 hours.

The monetary loss to the structure and contents was estimated at $425,000.

The occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire but several animals perished in the incident.

4/4/2019: On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., firefighters from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 2420 South Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story residence fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters operated on scene for over 4 hours, and no injuries were reported.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Updates will be provided when they become available.

