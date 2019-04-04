Convicted Felon in Lexington Park Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division began an investigation in April of 2019 into Anthony Leon Brooks, 38 of Lexington Park, regarding his involvement in the distribution of controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

As a result, search and seizure warrants were obtained for Brooks and a residence in Lexington Park.

On April 2, 2019, members of the Vice Narcotics Division assisted by the Emergency Services Team, and additional support personnel, executed the search warrants. Brooks was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and four handguns. Brooks was arrested and charged with the following:

CDS Possession-Not Marijuana

Prohibited Person-Possess Ammunition

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction (3 Counts)

Additional charges are pending further review with States Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

