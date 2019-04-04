Maryland State Police Arrest Charles County Man On Child Pornography Charges

A Charles County man was arrested and charged early this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Anthony Robinson 39, of Waldorf, was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. Robinson was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack for processing.

In January 2019, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was conducting an online investigation for offenders sharing child pornography. The Maryland State Police ICAC Task Force began an investigation, which led to the Robinson’s residence.

At about 5:40 a.m. today, the Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence. A preliminary forensic review of Robinson’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. Robinson was arrested at his residence without incident. Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region, Homeland Security Investigations and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

