June “Vicky” Keehan, 73

June “Vicky” Keehan, age 73 of Clinton, MD. passed away peacefully on April 2nd 2019. June was born July 5th 1945 to Ewell A. and Thelma V. Sutphin in Washington , DC.

She graduates from Chamberlain Vocational High School in Washington, DC. where she studied Cosmetology. June was a hairdresser for over 20 years. After bartending for a couple of years she bought and took over L&V Crab Cafe in Temple Hills, MD.

She is survived by her husband, John Keehan, son Eric Waldow (Heather), daughter Jennifer Reid, step daughter Chrissy Quiros, grandchildren, Heather and her husband Julio, Danielle, Arden, Addison, Eric, Alec, John, Logan and great grand daughter Nina.

Upon retirement she enjoyed her many vacations, spending time with her grandkids, eating crabs with family and friends, playing slot machines and watching Judge shows on television.

She is predeceased by her sister Patricia Shutters, her infant brother Joseph Sutphin, brother William Sutphin, sister Nancy Tutt and parents Ewell and Thelma Sutphin.

In lieu of flowers please make a donations to SPCA Humane Society of Prince George’s County. www.pgspca.org or plant a tulip in her memory as they were always her favorite.

