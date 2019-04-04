John Michael Bowen, 72, of Lusby, MD passed away Wednesday March 27, 2019. He was born February 17, 1947 in Prince Frederick to Dorothy (Norfolk) and William Glenn Bowen. He was raised and lived his entire life in Calvert County, MD. At the age of six months Michael contracted mumps which caused a high fever and convulsions leaving him with brain damage. Michael came under the ARC of Southern Maryland since 1983 having lived in several homes until March of 1994, when he was placed in the home of Gloria Hicks and her family. He dearly loved Gloria Hicks and called her Mom. Michael was well known throughout Calvert County. He loved watching cooking shows and the Rev. Dr. Billy Graham on television, and listening to Opera music. His last days were spent under hospice care with Gloria Hicks and family, and with Janice Foote of the ARC. He was loved by all who knew him, and will be greatly missed.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Donald Glenn Bowen. He is survived by a sister Gloria B. Gibson and husband Carl, a brother William Franklin Bowen and wife Diane, nieces Alice Gibson Suhosky (Dave), Lori Jean Ferranti (Jim), and nephew Kevin L. Bowen, and great-nieces and great-nephews Justin S. Hickman, Nicholas Suhosky, Matthew Suhosky, Alex Ferranti, Amanda Ferranti, Kevin L. Bowen, Jr., and Brittany Bowen, and a great-great-niece Serenity Rose Hickman and great-great-nephew Damian T. Hickman.