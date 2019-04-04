Charles Nathan “Nate” Sherman, 49, of Forestville, Maryland passed away on March 28, 2019 in Washington DC. He was born on June 12, 1969 in Baltimore, Maryland to Charles D. “Butch” Sherman and the late Audrey E. Sherman.

Nate always had a fascination with motorcycles and cars and would go to the race track and watched the cars run especially his favorite car a 69 Camaro. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and friends and going on cruises.

He worked in Security for many years in several different stores and shopping centers around the Washington DC area. In his later years, he worked with his father in the family owned HVAC and Fuel Oil Business.

Nate is survived by his son, Charles Nathan Roscoe Sherman, his Father, Charles “Butch” Sherman, sister, Dawn Brash and her daughter Sabrina Harbin. He is also survived by Aunts, Frances Sherman and Robin Anderson, and an Uncle, Dennis Sherman.

The family will receive friends on Sunday April 7, 2019 from 1:30 – 4 PM, at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD where services will be held on Monday April 8, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.