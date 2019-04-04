Olive A. Peters, 88 of Chesapeake Beach passed away March 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 4, 1930 in Conemaugh Township, PA to George and Florence (Reckner) Carrico. Olive was a professional seamstress, wife and mother. Her faith was very important in her life and she was a lifelong member of the Nazarene Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jackie Peters and two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are her three sons Quentin Peters and his wife Melody of Ocean City, MD, Randy Peters of Waldorf, MD and Brian Peters and his wife Valerie of Chesapeake Beach, MD; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one grand dog. She is also survived by three brothers Charles Carrico and his wife Mary of Davidsville, PA, Theodore Carrico and his wife Jean of Tirehill, PA and Edgar Carrico of Laurel, MD.