Elsie Schultz Dent died on March 31, 2019 in Mitchellville, MD at the age of 97. She was born in Hughesville, MD on May 6, 1921, the daughter of the late Frank Schultz and the late Irene Jameson Schultz. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Howard Dent, Jr; her daughter, Sophia Mahoney; her sister, Viola Council; and her brother, Jimmie Schultz.

She grew up in Hughesville, MD and graduated from Hughesville High School. She married Howard Dent, Jr. of Waldorf, MD in 1941 and moved to Washington, DC where she raised her four children. She was active in their schools and activities. The family moved to Camp Springs in 1969. She and her husband retired to Collington Continuing Care Retirement Community in Mitchellville, MD in 1996.

She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in college. She then worked for the Maryland State Internal Revenue Service until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and received the Prince George’s County Beautification Award for Horticultural Excellence in 1996 for her yard in Camp Springs. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, collecting antiques, and playing bridge.

She and her husband were members of the Restorers of Mt. Carmel, charter members of the Dr. Samuel Mudd Society, and members of the Charles County Historical Society where they served as docents at Friendship House, a Dent family historical home built in 1680.

She is survived by her children, Howard Dent, III and his wife Nancy Schertler, Irene Dent, and Paul Dent and his wife, Janice; son-in-law, Edward Mahoney; grandchildren, Kevin Mahoney, Laura Tassinari and her husband, Jim, Elizabeth Dent, and Sophia Dent; and great grandchildren, Meghan Tassinari and Elyse Tassinari; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown (her parish while growing up and where she was Baptized and married). Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the charity of your choice.