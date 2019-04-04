Junie Marie Goff, 90

Junie Marie Goff, age 90 of La Plata, Maryland, died March 31, 2019 at the La Plata Genesis Center.

Junie was a Pharmacy Clerk at Dart Drug in Bryans Road, Maryland and a member of New Life Wesleyan Church in La Plata, Maryland. She was also the President and life member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1800 and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 82.

She was the daughter of Lonnie A. Green and Bertha J. Cogar Green. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, John H. Goff.

She is survived by her sons, James Goff (Jessie) and Donald Goff (Patti); her daughter, Janet Marshall (Steve); and her brother, Lonnie Green, Jr. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Friends received on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of American Legion Ladies Service at 10:45AM followed by Funeral Services at 11AM at New Life Wesleyan Church in the “Little Chapel”, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Private Interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Junie’s name may be sent to New Life Wesleyan Church, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646.