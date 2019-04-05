St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect in Knife Assault

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the area of Pacific Drive in Lexington Park, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim while armed with a knife.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

The suspect is known as “Ant” and is said to be 5’7.” He was last seen running into the woods toward Great Mills Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. *8035 or email gray.maloy@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 19771-19

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

