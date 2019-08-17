Calvert Man who Robbed Subway Restaurant and Cut Employee with Knife Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

August 17, 2019
William James Cooper, 32 of no fixed address

UPDATE 8/17/2019: William James Cooper, 32, of Calvert County was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 20 years, suspended down to 15 years in prison for his involvement in an armed robbery of an employee at the Subway restaurant in Leonardtown, on April 4, 2019.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz, who prosecuted the case, would like to thank Corporal Milton Pesante and Detective Skylar Lefave of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for their outstanding work on this case.

4/5/2019: On April 4, 2019, at approximately 9:40 p.m., William James Cooper, 32 of no fixed address, entered the Subway restaurant at Merchants Lane in Leonardtown.

Cooper placed a knife to the neck of an employee of the store and demanded money.

During the robbery, Cooper cut the victim, which caused minor injuries, before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies located and apprehended Cooper, who was charged at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Cooper was charged by St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division Detectives with:

First-Degree Assault
Second-Degree Assault
Armed Robbery
Robbery
Theft: $100 to under $1,500

Cooper is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

34 Responses to Calvert Man who Robbed Subway Restaurant and Cut Employee with Knife Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

  1. Shawnnee on April 5, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    Stupid knife owners, it’s their fault!

    Reply
  2. What?!?!?! on April 5, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    @ stories on here in the same day about a crime committed with a knife??? This cant be. Only guns are tools for crime. My head is going to explode. Shawn has told us that getting rid of guns is the key to getting rid of crime. How can this be????

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on April 5, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    And he is probably already back on the street keeping that revolving door of crime going.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on April 5, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    This is why we need guns for protection. The clerk should ve just shot this lowlife dead right there and did society a favor.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on April 5, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Hang him by his neck until he is dead .

    Reply
  6. Doesitmakeadifference on April 5, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Should be charged w/ attempted murder and causing a life of mental torture for the person he put a knife to – hang him till he’s dead.

    Reply
    • LtownKid34 on April 8, 2019 at 11:45 am

      Yo don’t worry I know the employee, he showing off his wounds, hes happy as can be lol

      Reply
  7. helpmecuzz on April 6, 2019 at 5:08 am

    What a Loser.

    Reply
  8. Ted Nugent on April 6, 2019 at 8:31 am

    Animal. Too bad MD people are not permitted to defend themselves against vermin like this. A better headline would have been “Maggot shot while trying to rob business.”

    Reply
    • Nikko on April 9, 2019 at 9:04 am

      Absolutely correct

      Reply
  9. Pete Townshend on April 6, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Why the long face?

    Reply
    • Bill Cooper on April 9, 2019 at 4:30 am

      I can’t help it homie.

      Reply
    • Joe on April 9, 2019 at 8:17 am

      LOL Brilliant!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply
  10. Trumpland USA on April 6, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    He will be released because only blacks and Latinos commit these horrific crimes. We, the white, do not commit heinous acts of violence as such. Check his DNA he must be of African and Spanish persausion.

    Reply
    • Obamason on April 8, 2019 at 4:57 pm

      You’re such a fool, nothing but stupid comes out of your mouth when it moves.

      Reply
    • Bill Cooper on April 9, 2019 at 4:31 am

      Well duh. I’ll be on Maury next week to prove it with DNA.

      Reply
    • Harry Callahan on April 9, 2019 at 4:40 am

      White people don’t refer to themselves as “we the white” fartsniffer. We see ourselves and others as individuals, except for lower intelligence whites such as racist supremacists or liberals, but I repeat myself. Blacks and Hispanics are released just as much
      , if not more often, but that’s not due to race, it’s due to a pathetic, liberal, sissy, democrat government an judiciary that coddle these turds while ruining the state for the decent, normal citizens they steal from…Punk.

      Reply
      • Harry Callahan on April 9, 2019 at 4:43 am

        And I know it’s AND, (must’ve missed the D), before any of you punks go and correct me.

        Reply
  11. On off on April 6, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    I thought that Kung Fu dude was a good guy

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on April 6, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    POS turd- will you print this comment ? Wouldn’t print the other 3 comments.

    Reply
  13. Harry Callahan on April 6, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Crooked face crook. Someone already broke the punk’s nose.

    Reply
  14. Charles d. on April 7, 2019 at 9:09 am

    I wish someone there had a gun.

    Reply
  15. Anon on April 8, 2019 at 6:33 am

    Now here we have a despicable POS.

    For all of you who savour skin colors notice this is a genuine pale face.

    More importantly, this thief likes to cut people.

    Put him down.

    That should give him that “fixed address” he seems to be lacking.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on April 8, 2019 at 8:09 am

    If he is guilty they need to nail this turds @$$ to the wall. Terrorizing and assaulting people just trying to make a living over a few dollars. If the judges release him we need to clean house and replace them all. This POS has already shown to be a danger to society so the judges need to do their damn job and protect the public.

    Reply
  17. The guy who was stabbed on April 8, 2019 at 11:48 am

    I Know the employee and hes a dope MF. Hes fine, and we are hooping after school if anyone wants to come

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 8, 2019 at 3:32 pm

      What???? Please stay in school, that is your only hope.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on April 11, 2019 at 6:50 am

      yeah where at??

      Reply
  18. exrep on April 8, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    lets make sure he has a fixed address for the next 10 yrs

    Reply
  19. Joe on April 9, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Why am I hearing “Dueling Banjos” in the background????

    Reply
    • The Media on April 9, 2019 at 12:22 pm

      He just moved into the area. The band hasn’t caught up yet.

      Reply
  20. lock him up and throw away the key on April 12, 2019 at 9:39 am

    That is a face only an opossum could love.

    Reply
  21. Paul Kersey on April 12, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Try to rob me you little creep.

    Reply
  22. Anonymous on August 17, 2019 at 10:40 am

    How much did this guy really expect too get from a subway shop?

    Reply
  23. Anonymous on August 17, 2019 at 10:42 am

    What a creep,how much did he really expect too get from a subway shop?…

    Archie bunker

    Reply

