Wade “Scrappy” Morgan Green, Sr. was born on July 26, 1950 in Easton, Maryland to the late John Morgan Green and Thelma Griffin Green. He quietly departed this life at the Washington Hospital Center on the morning of Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Wade attended South County Elementary School, which is now Grasonville Elementary School. He attended Kennard High School which integrated 1966 and the school became Queen Anne’s County High School where he graduated in 1968. On September 20, 1969, Wade married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Fredia Daniels. From this union, they had two sons, Wade Jr., and Vaughan Green. Wade was a devoted and loving husband and father. After graduation, Wade joined the United States Army where his tour of duty was in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1970. Wade began his civilian career as a District of Columbia Police Officer and also for the DC Department of Corrections. His final employment was as the Supervisor of Security for The Washington Post where he was employed for 28 years before retiring.

Wade knew the Lord at an early age and he was a member of Ebenezer AME Church of Ft. Washington, Maryland and St. Matthews United Methodist Church of La Plata, Maryland. Wade attended St. Matthews United Methodist Church until he passed.

Wade leaves to mourn his devoted wife of 49 years, Fredia D.; two sons, Wade Jr. of Waldorf, Maryland and Vaughan of Bowie, Maryland; one daughter-in-law, Michelle; one grandson, Christopher; a sister, Ida Iantha Steger of Delaware; three brothers, Wayne (Patricia) of Elkridge, Maryland, John (Catherine) of Brooklyn, New York, and Lyndon (Dwane) of Grasonville, Maryland; one goddaughter, Audrey Green; his aunt, Shirley Green; mother-in-law, Kathryn Burke; father-in-law, Freddie Daniels, Sr.; four brothers-in-law, Melvin Daniels, Sylvester Daniels (Karen), Richard Burke (Kyndra), and Freddie Daniels, Jr. (Pam); four sisters-in-law, Regina (Robert) Morrison, Katrina (Vinroy) McLennon, Shanda Daniels, and Kimberly (Bruce) Jefferson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Visitation on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at the New Life Dome Church, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.